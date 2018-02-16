Police believe dead dog found in Pa. trash can used for dog fighting

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A dead pit bull was found in a trash can, wrapped in a blanket, in Lower Swatara Township, not far from Harrisburg, Pennsylvania.

Township Manager Frank Lynch said it’s beyond disturbing.

“It appears to have been that the dog had died elsewhere and was dropped here. It was a back road, remote, not many people able to see it.”

Police say the dog’s ears were cut off, and its head and neck were covered with bite marks. Those wounds, along with scratches and puncture wounds, are injuries consistent with dog fighting, according to police.

“The detective that is working on this case has been here for over 20 years, and this is the first case of a dog that died under these circumstances,” Lynch said.

Police do not believe dog fighting is an issue in the township but they are asking residents to speak up if they think it’s occurring in their neighborhoods.

“Whether it has to do with dog fighting or any other area that is not up to speed, give police a call. Let us do what we need to do to make things safe,” Lynch said.

Lower Swatara Township police say people can call them with anonymous tips about dog fighting. They are going to continue to investigate the death of this pit bull.

