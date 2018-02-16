Richard L. “Rick” Martin, Sr. Obituary

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio – Richard L. “Rick” Martin, Sr., 62, passed away peacefully Friday morning, February 16, 2018 at Northside Medical Center in Youngstown, surrounded by his beloved family, following a brief and unexpected illness.

Rick was born June 29, 1955 in Youngstown, a son of Lloyd R. Martin and Audrey Black Martin.

He was a 1974 graduate of Austintown Fitch High School and was a lifelong resident of Austintown.

He was a dedicated employee at Northside Medical Center for over 40 years, retiring in 2016.

Rick enjoyed swimming, relaxing, having a cold beer by the campfire, watching movies, riding his motorcycle, attending Austintown Fitch football games and going to weekly concerts at River Rock at the Amp with friends. He also enjoyed watching his favorite football team, the Carolina Panthers and his favorite hockey team, the Pittsburgh Penguins. He could frequently be found sitting in his favorite chair with his two adored dogs, Maverick and Bubba. Most of all, he enjoyed being a husband, father and “grandpa.”

Those who had the pleasure of knowing Rick could attest to his kind and laidback nature, his humor, sarcasm and famous one-liners. He was adored and loved by his family and friends and will be greatly missed by all who knew him.

Rick married the love of his life, Mary Titak, on September 14, 1985. Together, they shared 32 wonderful years of marriage and a lifetime of beautiful memories together. Mary will forever miss and love him.

Besides his beloved wife, Rick leaves to honor and cherish his memory his daughter, Jennifer (Jason) Fautas of North Canton; his son, Richard, Jr. (Samantha) Martin of Poland; his treasured granddaughter, Preslee Lynn Martin; his mother, Audrey Martin of Austintown; two brothers, Robert (Barbara) Martin of Murfreesboro, Tennessee and Jack (Nancy) Martin of Youngstown; a sister, Joyce Martin of Austintown; many nieces, nephews, friends; extended family members and close neighbors, Randy and Bianca Minick and Chubby and Ruth Tharp.

He was preceded in death by his father, Lloyd R. Martin.

Family and friends may call from 5:00 – 6:30 p.m. on Monday, February 19 at Kinnick Funeral Home, 477 North Meridian Road, Youngstown, where funeral services will follow at 6:30 p.m.

Rick’s family extends a very special “thank you” to the physicians, nurses and staff with the Northside Medical Center Intensive Care Unit for the wonderful care provided during this difficult time.

Please visit kinnickfuneralhome.com to send condolences online to Rick’s family.