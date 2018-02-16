Ron Perilli Obituary

WEST MIDDLESEX, Pennsylvania – Ron Perilli, 60, of West Middlesex, died following a brief illness at 8:45 a.m., Friday, February 16, at his residence.

Born December 22, 1957, in Sharon, he was the son of Mary (Gladysz) Perilli of West Middlesex and the late Ralph Perilli.

Ron graduated from West Middlesex High School in 1975 and then he received his bachelor’s degree of arts in music from Youngstown State University.

He was employed at M&R Power Equipment in Hermitage as a general administrator.

Ron was also a great classical music composer and pianist.

He attended Grace Chapel Community Church in Hermitage and enjoyed music and golf.

Ron is survived by his brothers, Ralph E Perilli of West Middlesex and Rodney P. Perilli and his wife, Janice of Sharpsville; his nieces, Mia Perilli, Raubi Perilli and Ana Perilli and his nephews, Dustin and Michael Perilli.

He was preceded in death by his father.

Calling hours will be held 4:00 – 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Febraury 20 in the John Flynn Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 2630 East State Street, Hermitage, PA 16148.

Funeral service will be 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, February 20 in the funeral home chapel with Rev. Aaron Lego.

Cremation will follow services in the funeral home crematory.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, February 20 at the following approximate times:

6:41 a.m. WYTV and 8:41 a.m. MyYTV and 9:58 a.m. on FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.



