Rozalia Puskar Obituary

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio – There will be a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 a.m., Wednesday, February 21, 2018 at Our Lady of Sorrow Parish at St. Matthias Church celebrated by Fr. John Jerek for Rozalia Puskar, 89, who was called home on Friday, February 16, 2018.

Rozalia was born on August 20, 1928 in Czecho-Slovakia, a daughter of John and Anna Mackova Kosican.

She was a parishioner of St. Matthias Church, and belonged to Jednota.

Rozalia is survived by her son, Miroslav (Bozena) Puskar of Youngstown, her grandchildren, Michael and Mirka Puskar and her great-grandchildren, Alex, Gabbie, Peyton and Morgan; as well as seven stepgreat-grandchildren.

Other than her parents, she was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Mike Puskar, who she married in 1950 and who preceded her in 2003 and three sisters.

The family has entrusted Rozalia’s care to the Kubina-Yuhasz-Wasko Funeral Home. Visit www.waskofamily.com to send the family condolences.

