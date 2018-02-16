Ruth Arzella Baun Obituary

BRANDENTON, Florida (Formerly New Springfield, Ohio) – Ruth A. Baun passed away peacefully on Friday morning, February 16, 2018 in Sarasota, Florida.

She was born November 7, 1912 in New Springfield, Ohio the daughter of Albert and Miriam Sipe Baun.

As a child she loved to climb the apple trees and ride her pony.

She graduated from Springfield Township High School. She then went on to graduate from cosmetology school with her sister and together opened Baun’s Beauty Salon in Poland, Ohio. Ruth retired from the beauty shop after 42 years.

A loving and compassionate person, Ruth taught Sunday School at St Luke’s Church in Petersburg, where she was also a member of the Luther League and church choir. She was a founding member of Prince Of Peace Evangelical Lutheran Church in Poland, Ohio where she enjoyed sewing lap quilts for charity and taking bus tours with the ladies of the church.

Ruth was an avid reader, loved solving crossword puzzles and planting beautiful flowers in the summer.

Survivors include her sister, June (Elmer) Roller of Bradenton, Florida; a niece, Elisa (Paul) Williams of Bradenton, Florida; a great-niece, Morgan (Mitch) Benson of Bradenton, Florida; a great-nephew, Jared Williams of Los Angeles, Cailfornia and two great-great-nieces, Mikayla and Mila Benson of Bradenton, Florida.

She was preceded in death by her parents and two sisters, Vera (Orville) Lueck and Hazel (Karl)Kollus.

Funeral services will be held on Friday, February 23, 2018 at 12:00 p.m. at the Prince of Peace Lutheran Church, 2985 Center Road, Youngstown, OH 44514, with Pastor Larry Klinker officiating.

Friends and family may gather from 11:00 a.m. until service time at 1:00 p.m. at the church on Friday, February, 23.

Ruth will be laid to rest next to her parents and sister at Petersburg Township Cemetery, Petersburg, Ohio.

Carl W. Hall Funeral Home is honored to assist with these arrangements.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, February 21 at the following approximate times:

12:25 p.m. WKBN, 6:58 p.m. on MyYTV and 10:37 p.m. FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.



