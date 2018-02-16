Sisters’ terrifying texts as shots rang out in Florida high school



Warning: Video contains cell phone video from inside the school during the shooting. Viewer discretion is advised.

PARKLAND, Fla. (WFLA) – As shots rang out in the halls of Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland Florida on Wednesday, 17-year-old Hannah Carbocci first thought it was a drill. Her high school, like many others across the nation, has practiced for active shooters. But it soon became apparent that this was no drill.

“I was in the first floor of the freshman building that got shot into,” Hannah said.

She immediately tried to call 911 but like many others, she could not get through.

Inside the classroom, Hannah and her schoolmates dove for cover. She will never forget the sounds.

“You can hear outside in the hallways there, they were screaming. The kids in my classroom were screaming. You could hear through the other doors and other walls, the kids screaming inside, you could hear the bullet holes coming through the walls. You could see the dust flying everywhere from the walls,” Hannah said.

As she hid under a desk, still not able to get a call out, she started to text her sister.

kaitlin there is a shooter on campus” “I am not joking” “call 911 please” “send them to Douglas”

Hannah’s 19-year-old sister, Kaitlin, recently graduated from the school. As the text messages blasted across the screen of her phone, she was in disbelief.

“I didn’t want to believe it at all and I started to work myself into a panic attack,” Kaitlin said.

She replied to her sister:

hannah what” “are you serious”

As the words and the reality began to sink in, she kept texting, not wanting her sister to stop. If she stopped texting, Kaitlin feared the worst.

I’m calling 911” “I love you”

Kaitlin also called their father, who has a job with the sheriff’s office in Broward County.

“Then I got a call from my dad and he’s like, ‘I have Hannah on the other line, she’s safe. The cops have her and she’s on her way to me.’ And in that moment, I just took a sigh of relief knowing she was safe,” Kaitlin said.

Hannah was safe, but four of her classmates in the room where she was hiding were wounded. Two of them died.

MORE: 17 lives lost too soon mourned after Florida school shooting

“Two that were in my class, Nicholas Dworet and Helena Ramsay, they both lost their lives. They had such amazing lives going for them. Nicholas was a swimmer, Helena was a beautiful girl,” Hannah said.

That night when they finally saw each other, the two sisters hugged and didn’t let go for a long time.

