South Range tops Lowellville, improves to 19-1

LOWELLVILLE, Ohio (WKBN) – The South Range boys basketball team defeated Lowellville, 43-32 Friday at Lowellville High School.

The Raiders took control of the game early and led, 24-17 at halftime. Jaxon Anderson led the way with 12 points for South Range. Nate Solak paced the Rockets with a game-high 15 points, while Matt Hvisdak chipped in 7.

With the win, South Range improves to 19-1 on the season. Lowellville drops to 17-4 overall.

Up next, the Raiders play at Brookfield Saturday night. Lowellville rounds out the regular season next Friday at home against McDonald.