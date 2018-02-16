Staff at MCCTC getting refresher course on active shooter response

The ALICE training will be led by school resource officers and the Canfield police and fire departments

By Published: Updated:
Austintown teachers trained for an active shooter.
ALICE active shooter response training at Austintown High School (File photo)

CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – After Wednesday’s deadly shooting at a Florida high school, the Mahoning County Career and Technical Center will be holding an active shooter response training refresher course.

The staff at MCCTC will complete the all-day ALICE training on Tuesday. It will be led by school resource officers and the Canfield police and fire departments.

In addition to the training, the school will be receiving 30 bleed kits, donated by First Responders First Inc. The nonprofit will teach staff how to use the kits, which contain everything needed to control basic to arterial bleeding.

Staff will also be trained in CPR, AED usage and fire safety.

Students, who have the day off, will not be taking part.

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s