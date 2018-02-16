Stefan Antoni Lesniewski Obituary

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio – Private funeral services were held on Tuesday, February 20, 2018 at the Kubina-Yuhasz-Wasko Funeral Home celebrated by Pastor Jere Beulah and Pastor Luis Bonilla (nephew) for Stefan Antoni Lesniewski, 64, who passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his wife and those he loved on Friday, February 16, 2018.

Stefan was born December 22, 1953 in Youngstown, a son of the late Stanley and Stella Gwizdz Lesniewski.

He was a member of the Victory Christian Center.

He served six years in the United States Air Force Reserve during the Vietnam War.

He loved spending time with his family, especially his nieces and nephews. He enjoyed traveling with his wife to places like Puerto Rico, Bermuda, Florida, Nevada and Canada. He liked watching races at Quaker City Raceway and had a few muscle cars.

He leaves to cherish his memory, his beloved wife of 30 years, the former Nancy Maldonado; as well as a brother and several nieces and nephews.

Other than his parents, he was preceded in death by his twin brother, Weislaw.

The Lesniewski family would like to extend a special thank you to his caregiver, Mrs. Carol Savage, as well as all the staff of Hospice of the Valley; especially Leslie for the loving care and support to Stefan in her time of need. Also thankful for his family physician Dr. Rudolph Krafft and Dr. Donald Tamulonis. Grateful for the Victory Christian Center family and Pastor Jere Beulah for this frequent home visitation.

Any monetary contributions may be made to Hospice of the Valley, 5190 Market Street, Boardman, OH 44512 or to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society, 4300 Belmont Avenue, Youngstown, OH 44505

