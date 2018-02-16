Steve W. Kintz, Sr. Obituary

KINSMAN, Ohio – Steve W. Kintz Sr., 73, of Kinsman, passed away at 7:15 p.m. Friday, February 16, 2018, in Palatka, Florida, while visiting relatives in the area.

He was struck and killed while crossing the street.

Steve was born May 4, 1944, in St. Petersburg, Florida, the son of the late Ralph and Agnes Kintz.

He moved here in 1982, after retiring from the Air Force.

He graduated in June 1962 from Ribault Senior High, enlisted in the Air Force in August, completed security police training and was assigned to Hurlburt Field, Florida.

He served in Cam Ranh Bay, Vietnam. He was stationed at RAF Upper Heyford UK, Zweibrucken Air Base Germany, Shemya AFB Alaska, Kincheloe AFB Michigan, RAF Mildenhall UK and Seymour Johnson AFB North Carolina. After 20 years of active duty in the rank of Master Sgt. (E-7), he received decorations including the Meritorious Service, Air Force Commendation with 2 Oak Leaf Clusters, Vietnam Service and Republic of Vietnam Campaign medals.

He retired in 1982 and joined his wife, in this area and continued his career in law enforcement, at the Youngstown Air Reserve Station in July 1983 to November 2000.

Steve enjoyed being a radio disc jockey while stationed in Alaska working for the Armed Forces Radio Network and then Saturday evenings at CJIC in Canada when at Kincheloe AFB MI.

After retiring, he worked for CD-106 the Wolf and also for Cortland’s country radio station WLND, broadcasting Saturday morning auctions. He also coached his sons in Pee Wee baseball for Maplewood Hot Stove.

While at Kincheloe AFB MI, Steve married the former Susan Michalski in October 1975. They have been together for over 42 years and she survives.

Steve is survived by his children; sons, Anthony (Elaine) of Austintown, Steve, Jr. (Miranda) of Warren and Mark and Donna of Phoenix, Arizona and daughter, Stefanie Smith, also of Phoenix; grandchildren, Myra and Ava Kintz of Warren and Rebecca, Tylor, Bella and Stefanie Kintz and Nick Robinson and Dylan Major, all of Phoenix and great-grandchildren, Gabriel and Aloe, also of Phoenix; sister-in-law, Lorraine Coleman and nephew, Ronald and Alice Coleman and Cathy Coleman of Hollister, Florida.

Besides his parents, Steve was preceded in death by his stepbrother, Ralph Coleman; nephew, Donald Coleman and grandson, Derek Major.

Cremation has taken place under the direction of Masters Funeral Home in Palatka, Florida.

A memorial service will be 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, March 10, 2018, at the Greene Nazarene Church in Greene, where family and friends may call 10:30 a.m. until the time of service.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made, in Steve’s name, to the Youngstown VA Food Pantry, which provides to homeless veterans in the area.

Donations can be sent to Youngstown VA Clinic, Att: L. Stone, 2031 Belmont Avenue, Youngstown, OH 44505. Donations should be made out to VA/GPF-1222.

