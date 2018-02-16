Streaking Phantoms top Waterloo

The Phantoms Chase Gresock celebrates his goal Friday night as the Phantoms won their third-straight game.


YOUNGSTOWN, OH (WKBN) – The Youngstown Phantoms grabbed their 3rd-straight win Friday night as they held off Waterloo 2-1.

Youngstown opened the scoring late in the first period when Chase Gresock hammered home a rebound in the crease of Black Hawks goalie Jared Moe. It was Gresock’s 19th of the year.

The Phantoms would double their lead in the third thanks to Eric Esposito who slotted home his 11th.

Waterloo made things interesting late when Ben Finklestein tallied his 3rd of the season with less than a minute to go in the game but Phantoms goalie Ivan Prosvetov closed the door from there for his 12th win of the year. He made 34 saves on the night.

The two teams will meet again on Saturday for a 7:05 PM faceoff at the Covelli Centre.

