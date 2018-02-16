William B. “Wilbur” Juranovich Obituary

SHARON, Pennsylvania – William B. “Wilbur” Juranovich, of Sharon, passed away unexpectedly at 3:25 p.m. Friday, February 16, 2018 in St. Elizabeth’s Hospital, Youngstown, Ohio, due to injuries sustained in an accident. He was 56.

Wilbur was born February 27, 1961 in Sharon, a son of William A. and Peggy Rose (Lewis) Juranovich.

He was a 1979 graduate of Sharon High School where he was president of his junior and senior class and a standout baseball player. Wilbur attended Penn State Behrend, Erie where he was a member of its baseball team.

Wilbur was a man about town and a standout athlete. He had a passion for his community and coaching. He coached his children in all of their sports while they were growing up. He also coached Sharpsville, Sharon and Brookfield boys basketball as well as Sharon and Reynolds girls basketball. Wilbur was very involved with Sharon Little League.

He enjoyed playing in the men’s basketball league at the Buhl Club, Sharon, coaching and playing in the Croatian Fraternal Union basketball and golf leagues and playing men’s softball. He was a loving and wonderful father. His favorite place to be was with his children and never missed an opportunity to let it be known how proud he was of them. He was a huge fan of Pittsburgh sports, especially the Steelers and Pirates.

Wilbur was employed for several years as a case manager at Keystone Adolescent Center, Greenville.

He was a member of the American Legion Post #299 and the Buhl Club, both of Sharon.

Surviving are his father of Sharon; his wife, the former Marlee Manos, whom he married on January 12, 1988; a daughter, Markee Juranovich, Hermitage; a son, Nicholas Juranovich, Sharon; two sisters, Dana Guanciale and her husband, Ben, Rockville, Maryland and Janine Aaron and her husband, Michael, Hubbard, Ohio; nieces and nephews, Keri and Vince Guanciale and Bryan and Emily Aaron and many loving aunts, uncles and cousins.

Wilbur was preceded in death by his mother.

The family suggest memorial contributions be made to the Buhl Community Recreation Center, 28 Pine Street, Sharon, Pennsylvania 16146.

Calling hours will be 4:00 – 8:00 p.m. on Tuesday, February 20 in J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 1090 East State Street, Sharon.

Funeral service will be 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, February 21 in the funeral home with Rev. Terry Harrison, pastor of Valley Baptist Church, Farrell, officiating.