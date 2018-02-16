William Derrell Lewis, Jr. Obituary

CAMPBELL, Ohio – Mr. Lewis departed this earth on Friday, February 16, 2018 at his residence.

He was born July 18, 1960 to William Lewis and Peggy Birchfield.

He leaves to cherish his memory his adoring children, William (Wimpy) Derrell Lewis, Jr. LaQuinta resident, Felicia Danielle Lewis (Charlie Stokes) and Nicole G. Lewis; siblings, James (Jimmy) “Michelle” Connors, Sonya E. Mukaabya, Rita L. Tate (Devanzo L. Tate, Sr.) and Erica Y. Williams (Ali Muhammad) and grandchildren, Darneise Lewis, Darneal Lewis Dartzha, Selina Castillo, Daisy Lewis and William Lewis.

He is preceded in death by parents, William Lewis and Peggy Thomas and sibling, Brian E Lewis.

A funeral service will be at Conley & Vanden Berg Funeral Home Thursday, February 22, 2018 at 6:00 p.m.

Friends may call one hour prior to the time of service from 5:00 – 6:00 p.m. on Thursday, February 22.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Conley and Vanden Berg Funeral Home.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, February 20 at the following approximate times:

6:41 a.m. WYTV and 8:41 a.m. MyYTV and 9:58 a.m. on FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.