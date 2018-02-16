William H. Shine Obituary

JAMESTOWN, Pennsylvania – William H. Shine, age 82, of Halfway Road, Jamestown, passed away on Friday morning, February 16, 2018 in his residence.

He was born in Jamestown, Pennsylvania on August 28, 1935, a son of Henry and Lola (McClimans) Shine. On July 28, 1954, Bill married the former, Alice Johnston, she passed away September 20, 2003.

William was employed for 35 years as a welder, beginning with the former Steel Car and retiring from Trinity Industries.

He is survived by a daughter, Rebecca Shine of Andover, Ohio; a son, William H. Shine, Jr. and his wife, Lori of Williamsfield, Ohio; a sister, Lura Campbell and her husband, Jesse of Jamestown; a brother, Mark Shine and his wife, Brenda of Transfer; six grandchildren, Kellie Langdon, Jennie Reigleman and her husband, Robert, Joseph Unger and his wife, Loretta, Amber Hess and her husband, Daryl, Maranda Shine and Tyler Shine and eight great-grandchildren, Karissa, Kassadee, Allyssa, Lola, Jack, Aden, Landon and Chance.

He was preceded in death by his parents; wife; a sister, Dorothy Powers; twin infant daughters and a grandson.

Calling hours will be held at Tuesday, February 20 from 3:00 – 5:00 p.m. at Loutzenhiser-Randall Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 416 Liberty Street, Jamestown, Pennsylvania.

The funeral service will be held on Tuesday, February 20 at 5:00 p.m.m at the funeral home with Rev. Onalee Moreland, officiating.

Inurnment will be private in Park Lawn Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to The American Heart Association, P.O. Box 15120, Chicago, IL 60693.