With heavy rains, Negley woman finds herself in sinking situation

Peggy Bish worries that the damage to her driveway will continue to worsen with more rain expected next week

Peggy Bish said run-off from the storms Thursday night and early Friday morning washed away a portion of her driveway.

NEGLEY, Ohio (WKBN) – A woman from Columbiana County received a temporary fix Friday for a sinkhole plaguing her driveway.

Peggy Bish called WKBN after heavy rains from storms Thursday night and early Friday morning washed away part of her driveway.

“I have this big, I don’t know what you want to call it, like a river, going through my driveway,” she said on Friday morning.

WKBN reached out to the Ohio Department of Transportation on Friday. Workers came out Friday afternoon to fill the hole.

Bish lives at the bottom of a hill along State Route 170 in Negley. She blames rain runoff coming down the hill along the road for washing out her driveway, which is a couple feet deep in spots.

The water runs down through her pasture to the already swollen Little Beaver Creek a few feet away.

A sinkhole opened just a few feet away from the wash-out showing the detached pipes underground.

Bish will be responsible for replacing the pipe that runs from the driveway into the ditch at the road. Workers say that is getting backed up and is causing her problems.

 

