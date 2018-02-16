Youngstown Mayor Brown looking to fill law positions on cabinet

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Youngstown Mayor Jamael Tito Brown said there are still several positions in his administration that need to be filled.
Brown is still looking for:
- Assistant law director
- 1st assistant law director
- Deputy director of law (two open positions)
- Code enforcement and blight remediation superintendent and code official
- Coordinator of downtown events and citywide special projects
For job descriptions, visit the city’s website.
Anyone interested in applying for the positions should email their resume to mayor@youngstownohio.gov.
The deadline to apply is 12 p.m. on February 23.