Bryan A. Siwicki Obituary

PITTSBURGH, Pennsylvania (Formerly Howland, Ohio) – Bryan M. Siwicki, 40, formerly of Howland, passed away peacefully with his loving family by his side on Saturday, February 17, 2018 at the UPMC Medical Center in Pittsburgh due to complications of a bacterial infection.

He was born in Warren, Ohio on November 10, 1977, son of Joseph and Lynda Smith Siwicki.

Bryan attended Howland Local Schools. He graduated from the Kiski School in Saltsburg, Pennsylvania in 1996. While there, he was an honor student, active on the baseball team, elected a member of the National Forensic League and a DJ for the Kiski radio station. Following high school, he proudly attended Grove City College graduating with a Bachelor of Science degree in Computer Information Systems in 2000. He was active in fraternity life as a Nu Lambda Phi as well as serving as a student assistant to Professor Grimm of the Business Administration and Finance Department of GCC. Bryan was also employed as a summer student in Web Development at Delphi.

Upon graduation, he became a project manager for a specialty steel corporation in Mars, Pennsylvania. He completed various projects in Pennsylvania, Ohio and West Virginia.

Bryan was an avid reader and music lover. His passions included outdoor sports, especially sailing, fishing, camping and hunting. He also enjoyed off road car racing, attending Corvettes of Carlisle with his family and friends. He had a soft spot in his heart for dogs and cats and a compassion for those less fortunate than he. Bryan’s warm smile, quick wit, sense of humor and love for family and friends will always be remembered.

Bryan is survived by his parents of Howland; his beautiful daughter, Genevieve, whom he dearly loved; former wife and college sweetheart, Emily Steinkamp of Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania; aunts and uncles, James and Patricia Thompson of Raeford, North Carolina; Richard and Joan Taylor of Fairborn, Ohio; Jay and Janet Chatterjee of Cincinnati, Ohio and Karen Plott of Cortland; as well as several cousins and lifelong friends.

Bryan was preceded in death by his grandparents, Joseph and Helen Siwicki and John and Sally Smith.

According to Bryan’s wishes, private services were held.

Interment was in the Howland Township Cemetery.

The McFarland-Barbee Family Funeral Home provided the caring arrangements.

In memory of Bryan, the family requests that any material contributions be sent to the Animal Welfare League of Trumbull County, 812 Youngstown Kingsville Road, Vienna, OH 44473 or The Howland United Methodist Church, 730 Howland Wilson Road NE, Warren, OH 44484.

