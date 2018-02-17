Carolyn T. (Torbert) Elliott Obituary

SEBRING, Ohio – Carolyn Elliott of Sebring, Ohio passed away on February 17, 2018. She was 101.

She was born October 1, 1916.

A Public Viewing will be held on Thursday, February 22, 2018 from 12:00 Noon – 1:00 p.m. at Gednetz-Ruzek-Brown Funeral Home, 126 West Vermont Avenue, Sebring, Ohio 44672.

A Funeral Service will be on Thursday, February 22, 2018 at 1:00 p.m. at the funeral home.

Graveside Service will be at Grandview Cemetery, Sebring Johnson Road, Sebring, Ohio 44672.

Arrangements handled by Gednetz-Ruzek-Brown Funeral Home.