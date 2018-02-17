Clyde D. “Huck” Yeager Obituary

POLAND, Ohio – Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, February 21 at 11:30 a.m. at the Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes, Poland Chapel, for Clyde D. “Huck” Yeager, 84, who died Saturday afternoon, Febraury 17 at the Inn at Poland Way surrounded by his family.

Clyde was born July 13, 1933, in Waynesburg, Pennsylvania, the son of Darby and Goldie (Kerns) Yeager.

He attended Waynesburg High School.

Clyde was a veteran of the U.S. Army and served his country during the Korean War.

Clyde worked as a crane operator at Republic Steel, LTV and WCI for 36 years until retiring in 1996.

He formerly lived in Fowler, New Waterford and New Springfield before moving to Poland.

Clyde was a coach for the Hot Stove League for many years. He enjoyed golfing with his brothers, playing poker and most of all, watching his grandchildren’s sporting events in high school and college. Clyde was also an avid Pittsburgh Pirates and Steelers fan.

Clyde is survived by his daughter, Cindy (Tom) Mylott of Lakeland, Florida; son, Tim (Debbie) Yeager of Poland; sister, Nancy (Fred) Burris of Houston, Pennsylvania; three brothers, Challen Yeager of Waynesburg, Pennsylvania, Ken (Shirley) Yeager of Beaver Falls, Pennsylvania and Bill (Jane) Yeager of Enon Valley, Pennsylvania; four grandchildren, Travis (Daniela) Mylott, Ty Mylott, Tara (Chris) Everts and Leanna Yeager (fiancé, Justin Meeks); two great-grandchildren, Pierre and Nicolas Mylott; great-granddaughter, Makenna Lauren Everts due in May and his longtime friend and companion, Fran Hillman of East Palestine.

He was preceded in death by his first wife, Peggy E. (Swaniger) Yeager, whom he married December 10, 1955 and died March 24, 1996; second wife, Yvonne (Baker) Yeager, whom he married June 8, 1998 and died November 1, 2008; daughter, Karen Yeager and three brothers, Allen, Jim and Hugh Yeager.

Family and friends may call Tuesday, Febraury 20 from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. and Wednesday, February 21 from 10:30 – 11:30 a.m. at the Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes, Poland Chapel.

Clyde’s family would like to thank the staff at St. Elizabeth’s Boardman Emergency Department, 4 South and Wound Care nurses, Marilyn and Theresa, as well as Dr. Mark Evans, Dr. Zeno, Dr. Roy and the entire staff and residents at the Poland Way for the exceptional care and compassion given to Clyde.

In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that material tributes take the form of donations to Hospice of the Valley, 5190 Market Street, Boardman, OH 44512.

