Edward Kohl, Sr. Obituary

AUSTINTOWN TOWNSHIP, Ohio – A Funeral Mass will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, February 23, 2018 at St. Mary’s Byzantine Catholic Church in Youngstown for Edward Lawrence Kohl, Sr., 88, who passed away Saturday afternoon, February 17, 2018 at Briarfield Manor.

Edward was born April 2, 1929 in Youngstown, the son of Andrew and Mary (HRomyak) Kohl.

He was a graduate of East High School class of 1947.

He was an Army Veteran, serving in the Korean War from 1951 – 1953.

Edward retired from the State of Ohio Department of Transportation as a clerk in 1998, after ten years of service. Prior to his job with the state, Edward was a machinist and worked at Develco Tool and Dye for five years and he had also worked for McKenzie Muffler – Oldberg Manufacturing for 20 years, retiring in 1974.

Edward was an artist and sign painter who was well known for making signs for people on their birthdays, graduations and weddings.

He was an avid Yankees, Browns and Ohio State fan. Edward also was a huge supporter of the Austintown Fitch Falcons sports programs.

He was also a member of the American Legion Post #301.

Edward leaves his wife, the former Rose Marie Grace, whom he married, August 28, 1954; four children, Ronald J. Kohl of Mineral Ridge, Edward L. (Pamela) Kohl, Jr. of Austintown, Karen Markovich of Canfield and Gary A. (Mary) Kohl of Mentor. Edward also leaves eight granddaughters, Shannon, Auburn, Nicklayla, Victoria, Elizabeth and Catherine Kohl, Jamie and Jennifer Markovich; as well as two great grandchildren, Nevaeh and D.J.; two brothers, Bill Kohl of Arizona and Joe Kohl of Indiana.

Besides his parents, Edward was preceded in death by an infant son, Timothy Matthew; four brothers, John, Mike, Andrew and Steve Kohl and five sisters, Katie Finamore, Helen Briya, Martha Hallas, Mary Kohl and Eleanor Tomak.

Friends may call form 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, February 22, 2018 at the Lane Funeral Home Austintown Chapel, where closing prayers will begin at 9:15 a.m. on Friday, prior to the mass at 10:00 a.m.