Fitch overcomes slow start in win over Hubbard

AUSTINTOWN, OH (WKBN)-The Austintown-Fitch boys trailed after the third quarter Saturday night, but rallied to grab their 9th win of the season 72-61 over Hubbard.

The Falcons trailed 47-45 entering the 4th quarter, but Fitch outscored the Eagles 27-14 in the fourth quarter.

Dylan Beany led the way for Fitch with 19 points while Emanuel Dawkins had 18, and AJ Green added 16.

For Hubbard, three players were in double-figures led by Cam Resatar with 27, Nick Ferrara had 11, and Jared Southern chipped in 10.

Fitch moves to 9-10 on the year while Hubbard falls to 10-12.