Fitch overcomes slow start in win over Hubbard

Three Falcons scored in double-figures

By Published:
Fitch guard Emanuel Dawkins drives to the hoop Saturday night in the Falcons win over Hubbard.

AUSTINTOWN, OH (WKBN)-The Austintown-Fitch boys trailed after the third quarter Saturday night, but rallied to grab their 9th win of the season 72-61 over Hubbard.

The Falcons trailed 47-45 entering the 4th quarter, but Fitch outscored the Eagles 27-14 in the fourth quarter.

Dylan Beany led the way for Fitch with 19 points while Emanuel Dawkins had 18, and AJ Green added 16.

For Hubbard, three players were in double-figures led by Cam Resatar with 27, Nick Ferrara had 11, and Jared Southern chipped in 10.

Fitch moves to 9-10 on the year while Hubbard falls to 10-12.

.

Related Posts

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s