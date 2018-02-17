Indians sign OF Rajai Davis, hit big HR in 2016 World Series

In this Sept. 25, 2015, file phoio, Detroit Tigers' Rajai Davis hits a two-run home run against the Detroit Tigers during the eighth inning of a baseball game against the Minnesota Twins at Comerica Park, in Detroit. Free agent outfielder Rajai Davis has agreed to a contract with the Cleveland Indians. The versatile 35-year-old spent the past two seasons with Detroit. He is counted on to give the Indians outfield depth and added speed. To make roster room for Davis, the Indians designated infielder Chris Johnson for assignment Thursday, Dec. 17, 2015. (AP Photo/Duane Burleson, File)

GOODYEAR, Ariz. (AP) – The Cleveland Indians have signed free agent Rajai Davis to a minor league contract, bringing back the speedy outfielder who hit one of the biggest home runs in team history.

The Indians announced the deal with the 37-year-old Davis on Saturday.

Davis led the American League with 43 stolen bases for Cleveland in 2016. In Game 7 of the World Series, he hit a tying, two-run homer with two outs in the eighth inning off Aroldis Chapman before the Indians lost in the 10th to the Chicago Cubs.

Davis signed with Oakland as a free agent before last year and was traded in midseason to Boston. He hit a combined .235 with stole 29 bases.

In 10 major league seasons, he has batted .264 with 394 career steals.

