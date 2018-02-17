James R. Entrikin Obituary

LEETONIA, Ohio – James R. Entrikin, 69, of Leetonia, passed away peacefully on Saturday, February 17, 2018 at his home.

He was born on November 20, 1948 in Salem, a son of the late Sarah McIntosh.

James was a graduate of Leetonia high school.

He was a self-employed truck driver for most of his life and spent seven years working for Salem Township.

James enjoyed riding his tractor, log splitting and his two beloved horses, Remi and Chessie.

He is survived by his wife, Sue Entrikin, whom he married, June 20, 1970; a daughter, Deanna Entrikin of Lisbon; two sons, Jamie (Lisa) Entrikin of Lisbon and Jason (Allyssa) Entrikin of Lisbon; a brother, Thomas (Vicky) Entrikin of Lisbon; two granddaughters, Haley Howe and Jaidynn Entrikin and four grandsons, Jeremy and Tyler Howe and Joshua and Jaikep Entrikin.

James was preceded in death by his grandfather, Russell Entrikin.

A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, February 21, 2018 at the Woods-Rettig Funeral Home, Leetonia, with family friend Dana Blackburn officiating.

Visitation will be held from 5:00 – 8:00 p.m. on Tuesday, February 20, 2018 and for one hour prior to the service on Wednesday, February 21 from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home.

Burial will follow at Franklin Square Cemetery.

Send condolences to the family at www.familycareservices.com.

