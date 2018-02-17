John James Korda Obituary

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio – A concelebrated Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday, February 20, for John James Korda, 87, who died peacefully early Saturday morning, February 17, 2018 at Northside Medical Center, just less than three weeks after the passing of his beloved wife, Cetty.

John, who was known to many as “Jim” and “Jimmy,” was born May 15, 1930 in Johnstown, Pennsylvania, the son of the late Charles and Mary Korda and came to this area with his family as a child.

He was a proud U.S. Army veteran and served in the Korean War, earning a Bronze Star and Purple Heart for his service to his country.

Mr. Korda worked at U.S. Steel for 32 years as a bricklayer, retiring in 1981. After retiring from U.S. Steel, he continued to ply his trade as a bricklayer for various local contractors.

Jim was a devoted husband and father and he enjoyed painting, gardening and spending time with his family. He loved the music of Johnny Cash and Frank Sinatra and he was known for his tremendous sense of humor.

He was a lifelong member of the former Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Youngstown.

Jim’s wife of 66 years, Concetta “Cetty” Korda, whom he married December 27, 1951, passed away January 29, 2018.

Mr. Korda is survived by five children; sons, Rev. J. James Korda of Youngstown, Frank, Sr. (Debbie Greco) Korda of Pompano Beach, Florida, Charles (Marylou) Korda of Youngstown and David (Michelle) Korda of Youngstown and a daughter, Susan Marie (Scott) Reid of Chagrin Falls; seven grandchildren, Amanda, Rachel, Frank, Jr. (Amy), Mary and Vincent Korda and Nicolina and Mackenzie Reid; four great-grandchildren and two sisters, Genevieve and Betty Jean.

Besides his wife, he was preceded in death by several brothers and sisters.

Family and friends may call from 9:00 – 10:45 a.m., Tuesday, February 20 at St. Angela Merici Parish, Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 397 South Jackson Street, Youngstown, where a Mass of Christian burial will be concelebrated at 11:00 a.m.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Mr. Korda’s name to St. Angela Merici Parish, Sacred Heart Church.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Kinnick Funeral Home, 477 North Meridian Road, in Youngstown.

Mr. Korda’s family wishes to thank the nurses and staff at Omni Nursing Home in Youngstown and the doctors and nurses at Northside Medical Center, for the kindness shown and care given to Jim and his family.

Please visit kinnickfuneralhome.com to send condolences online to Jim’s family.