June Anne Snyder Obituary

POLAND, Ohio – Funeral services will be 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, February 21, 2018 at Wedgewood Park Evangelical Church, 1944 Meridian Road, Youngstown for June Anne, Snyder of North Lima, formerly of Austintown who died Saturday evening, February 17, 2018 at Hospice House of Poland.

June was born June 10, 1929 in Salem, a daughter of the late George W. and Olive May (Gardner) Jones and was a lifelong area resident.

She graduated from Leetonia High School and had worked for several years as a store manager at the former D & K Store.

June was a member of Wedgewood Park Evangelical Church and had enjoyed golfing and sewing. She had also been a volunteer for Hospice.

Her first husband, William E. Jones, whom she married February 14, 1948, died July 28, 1983. Her second husband, Raymond C. Snyder, whom she married July 11, 1992, died August 20, 2011.

June leaves her son, William (Judy) Jones of Poland; two daughters, Cathy (Kim) Schwartz of North Lima and Kelly (Michael) Ohlin of Palmyra, Pennsylvania; a stepson, John (Nancy) Snyder of Fort Wayne, Indiana and a stepdaughter, Donna (Michael) Bertilacci of Austintown. June also leaves six grandchildren, Matthew (Dawn) Schwartz, Lindsay (Carl) Koch, Jaclyn (William) Rausch, Trevor (Val) Jones, Carly (Luke Davis) Ohlin and Michael Ohlin and seven great-grandchildren, Cameron, Keaton, Ashlyn, Jackson, Jameson, Lylah and Otis and many stepgrandchildren and stepgreat-grandchildren.

Besides her parents and her husbands, June was preceded in death by three brothers, Arthur, Glenn and Lea; nine sisters, Ida, Alice, Ruth, Ferne, Wilma, Lorene, Bernice, Gayle and Virginia.

Friends may call on Tuesday, February 20, 2018 from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. at Lane Family Funeral Homes, Austintown Chapel and on Wednesday for one hour prior to the service at the church.

The family Requests material tributes take the form of contributions to Hospice House, 9803 Sharrott Road, Poland, Ohio 44514.

Family and friends may send condolences at www.lanefuneralhomes.com.