Leo G. White Obituary

SHARON, Pennsylvania – Leo G. White of Sharon, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, February 17, 2018 at St. Elizabeth’s Medical Center in Youngstown, Ohio. He was 80 years old.

He was born in Charleston, West Virginia on September 18, 1937, the son of Charles and Zena (Rose) White.

Following his graduation from high school, he married his sweetheart the former, Edith J. Trump on November 10, 1956.

Leo worked for the former Westinghouse manufacturing plant in Sharon as a painter and following its closure continued working as a self-employed painting contractor throughout the valley until his retirement.

Most recently he enjoyed shooting pool, horse racing and in his younger years had belonged to a bowling league. Leo also loved taking walks, shopping and enjoyed trips to the beach.

He will be deeply missed by his daughters, Tina Marcacci of Allison Park, Pennsylvania, Corina (Robert) Zikmund of Hermitage, Zena Deitz of Greenville, Toni (Robert) Raseta of Youngstown, Ohio and Rebecca White of Pittsburgh; 15 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; his special sister-in-law, Jean Goodhart and by several nieces and nephews.

His family wishes to acknowledge their deep appreciation of his granddaughter, Jennifer, who helped him with many different household tasks over the past several years.

Leo was preceded in death by his wife, Edith on January 25, 2013; his daughter, Cindy Lou Houfek and by two brothers.

Friends may call on Friday, February 23 from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m. at the Sample-O’Donnell Funeral Home, 555 East State Street, Sharon, Pennsylvania 16146.

Funeral services will be held beginning at 6:00 p.m. at the funeral home with Rev. Jason Hickman officiating.

Burial will take place next to his wife at Oakwood Cemetery.

