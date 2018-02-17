Loretta Booth Obituary

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio – Funeral service will be 10:00 a.m. Saturday, February 24 at New Bethel Baptist Church, for Ms. Loretta Booth, 64, Youngstown, who departed this life on Saturday, February 17, 2018, in Hospice House.

Ms. Booth was born April 15, 1953, in Youngstown, a daughter of Robert and Annie Coney Booth.

She was a self employed healthcare provider, an avid member of the church, its Bible study and vacation Bible school.

She leaves her son, Corey Booth; siblings, Cheryl and Helen Walker and Gertrude Johnson and grandchildren, Aza and Dinari Booth.

She was preceded in death by her parents; siblings, Barbara Hopkins, Joyce Coney, Laura Booth, Robert Lee and Charles Booth and a grandson, Corey Booth, Jr.

Friends may call from 9:00 – 10:00 a.m., Saturday, Febraury 24 at the church prior to the service.

Arrangements are being handled by the F.D. Mason Memorial Funeral Home, Inc.