Mary Eileen Wohlgemuth Obituary

February 17, 2018 Obituary

MyValleyTributes staff Published: Updated:
Mary Eileen Wohlgemuth, Hermitage, Pennsylvania - obit

PALMYRA, Pennsylvania – Mary Eileen Wohlgemuth passed away Saturday, February 17.

Mary was born December 22, 1936.

At the request of Mary, there are no calling hours.

A private family service will be held at John Flynn Funeral Home in the chapel.

Related Posts