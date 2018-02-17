Mary Eileen Wohlgemuth Obituary

PALMYRA, Pennsylvania – Mary Eileen Wohlgemuth passed away Saturday, February 17.
Mary was born December 22, 1936.
At the request of Mary, there are no calling hours.
A private family service will be held at John Flynn Funeral Home in the chapel.
PALMYRA, Pennsylvania – Mary Eileen Wohlgemuth passed away Saturday, February 17.
Mary was born December 22, 1936.
At the request of Mary, there are no calling hours.
A private family service will be held at John Flynn Funeral Home in the chapel.
Advertisement
Important Notice About Our Privacy Policy: We have modified our Privacy Policy to update and clarify our data collection, use, and disclosure practices.
By using this site, you agree to the updated Privacy Policy and Terms of Use