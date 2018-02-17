Nancy Dove Obituary

CANFIELD, Ohio – Nancy, Miss Dove, Nan, Ancy, Mant Nancy, Nee, or Aunt Nancy loved sunshine, pool parties, holidays, people and pets and mentored thousands of children.

She was born in Chicago on October 3, 1951, a daughter of the late Robert and Jane (Kelly) Dove.

Her nine nieces and nephews, Timothy (Kristen), Joel (Amanda), Stephanie (Brandon), Ryan (Laura) and R. Todd (Sarah) Dewberry, Shannon (Jay) Novak and Kara (Darren) Davenport and Michael (Pam) and Robert Dove and their children were her pride and joy. Since retiring, Aunt Nancy was a devoted great-aunt, on call at all times, for her 16 great-nieces and great-nephews.

Outside of family, for over 36 years, Miss Dove, who earned a bachelor’s degree from Ohio University and a master’s degree from Ashland University, impactfully lead and guided through teaching, coaching and advising at Canfield High School, her alma mater, where her favorite novel to teach was To Kill a Mockingbird.

Nancy’s dedication to philanthropy then moved her to Canfield Junior Women’s League and limitless contributions to events like Fall Market on the Green and Operation Blessing and her commitment to friends and colleagues kept her involved with CHS Retired Staff and athletic scorekeeping.

In her busy schedule, Nancy always cleared time to cheer for Notre Dame and tailgate at Youngstown State University with her family.

Nancy is survived by her three siblings, Robert (Sue) Dove, G. Timothy (Marianne) Dove and Bonnie Dewberry.

She was predeceased by her brother-in-law, Richard Dewberry.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Nancy Dove Memorial Scholarship at Farmer’s National Bank for a Canfield student or to the Bob Dove Scholarship at YSUfoundation.org for a Youngstown State football player.

Visitation will be Sunday, February 25 from 4:00 – 8:00 p.m. and Monday, February 26 from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at Lane Family Funeral Homes, Canfield Chapel.

Funeral service will be Monday, February 26 at 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home.

