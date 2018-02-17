Poland superintendent: No threat to students after inappropriate post surfaces

On Saturday, Poland Superintendent David Janofa sent out a robocall to Poland parents saying there is no threat to students

Poland Seminary High School

POLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – It has come to the attention of Poland Local Schools officials that an inappropriate picture was posted on social media causing concern for students.

Community members called school officials to report the post was circulating on social media.

On Saturday, Superintendent David Janofa sent out a robocall to Poland parents saying the post caused an alleged security risk, but that there is no threat to any students or schools.

Janofa said authorities have been called to isolate the situation and investigate the post.

He also said anyone with any questions or concerns can give him a call at 330-757-7000 and that student safety always comes first.

