Robin Lynn Hayes Obituary

GIRARD, Ohio – Robin Lynn Hayes, of Girard, Ohio, formerly of Brookfield, Ohio, passed away as a result of injuries sustained in an auto accident on State Route 82, Brookfield, on Saturday, February 17, 2018. She was 38.

Robin was born in Sharon, Pennsylvania on March 24, 1979, a daughter to John R. Fisher, Sr. and Luella M. Foster.

A 1999 graduate from Sharon High School, she fell in love with Jason T. Hayes, Sr. and exchanged vows on September 30, 2000. Together they started a family and born to this union were Jason, Jr. and Kyle.

She was a proud homemaker for her family. In her spare time, she enjoyed cooking, baking cakes, making crafts and shopping; however, spending time with her family meant the most to her.

Survivors include her husband, Jason, Sr.; her boys, Jason T. Hayes, Jr. and Kyle W. Hayes, both at home; her siblings, Brian Clark, Brookfield, Bill Clark, Brookfield, John Fisher, Jr., Sharon, John Wayne Fisher, Inverness, Florida, Kris Fisher, Darlington, Pennsylvania, Bobbie Fisher (her twin), Brookfield and Krystelle Fisher, Darlington; her nieces and nephews; her father, John, Sr., Columbus, Ohio; in-laws, Bill and Sharon Hayes, Girard and brother-in-law, Justin and April Hayes, Girard.

She was preceded in death by her mother and her fur kids, Puddles and Spook.

A time of gathering to honor Robin will be held Saturday, February 24 from 3:00 – 5:00 p.m. in the home of Briceland Funeral Service, LLC, located on the historic village green at 379 State Route 7, Southeast, Brookfield, Ohio 44403.

Her funeral service will immediately follow at 5:00 p.m. at the funeral home on Saturday February 24.

As suggested by her family, memorial contributions can be made to the family c/o the funeral home.

Expressions of sympathy can be left for her family at www.bricelandfuneralservice.com.