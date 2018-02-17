Roma Virginia Weiss Obituary

NILES, Ohio – Roma Virginia Weiss, 96, passed away peacefully at 11:25 a.m. on Saturday, February 17, 2018 at the residence.

Roma was born in Warren, Ohio on March 28, 1921, the daughter of Newton and Edna Mae (Smith) Hartman and lived in this area most of her life.

Roma was employed for 30 years in the mold department at Packard Electric Company.

She was a faithful member of the Niles Congregation Kingdom Hall of the Jehovah’s Witnesses.

She was of a strong personality and a hard worker for her family.

Roma is survived by three daughters and a son, Regina Swauger of Girard, Franklin (Marcia) Sabol of Louisville, Kentucky, Sandy Marks of Cortland and Phyllis (Jeffrey) Potts of Niles, with whom she lived; four grandchildren, Terrie (Wayne) Burdette, Rick (Chris) Smith, Trina (Matt) Holbrook and Brandy (Sherman Holbrook) Swauger; eight great-grandchildren, Josh, Cameron, Jackson, Taylor, Erica, Ciara, Sherman and Haley and four great-great-grandchildren, Deen, Leo, Tyler and Teigen.

Roma was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Emil Weiss, whom she married December 21, 1946 and he died in Florida on February 14, 1994; a sister, June Flask; two brothers, James and Philip Hartman.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Tuesday, February 20, 2018 at the Holeton-Yuhasz Funeral Home with visitation from 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. Mr. John Sotak will officiate.

Burial will be in Kerr Cemetery.

The family request that material contributions be made to the Niles Congregation of Jehovah’s Witnesses, 152 North Road, Niles, Ohio 44446.

