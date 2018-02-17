Saturday night’s snow will soon melt and wash away

We are talking about snow once again but this round won’t amount to a whole lot. The bulk of the snow will fall before midnight tonight.

We’re expecting average accumulations from a trace to an inch. Isolated spots south and east of Youngstown could see amounts up to two inches.

Most of the snow overnight will melt Sunday. By Sunday afternoon, we are expecting mostly sunny skies with highs in the low 40s.

Whatever snow is left over after Sunday will be washed away by Monday’s rain.

FORECAST

Saturday night: Cloudy. Snow showers likely. A trace to 1 inch of accumulation with isolated 2 inches further south and east (80%)

Low: 28



Sunday: Clearing skies becoming mostly sunny.

High: 43

Sunday night: Increasing clouds.

Low: 33

Monday: Cloudy. Rain showers likely. (80%)

High: 59

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for rain showers. (40%)

High: 70 Low: 55

Wednesday: Cloudy. Rain showers likely. (70%)

High: 61 Low: 45