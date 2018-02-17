Saturday night’s snow will soon melt and wash away

By Published:

We are talking about snow once again but this round won’t amount to a whole lot. The bulk of the snow will fall before midnight tonight.

We’re expecting average accumulations from a trace to an inch. Isolated spots south and east of Youngstown could see amounts up to two inches.

Most of the snow overnight will melt Sunday. By Sunday afternoon, we are expecting mostly sunny skies with highs in the low 40s.

Whatever snow is left over after Sunday will be washed away by Monday’s rain.

FORECAST

Saturday night:  Cloudy. Snow showers likely. A trace to 1 inch of accumulation with isolated 2 inches further south and east (80%)
Low:  28

Sunday:  Clearing skies becoming mostly sunny.
High:  43

Sunday night:  Increasing clouds.
Low:  33

Monday:  Cloudy. Rain showers likely. (80%)
High:  59

Tuesday:  Mostly cloudy. Chance for rain showers. (40%)
High:  70  Low:  55

Wednesday:  Cloudy. Rain showers likely. (70%)
High:  61  Low:  45

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s