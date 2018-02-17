Scoreless 3rd quarter dooms YSU women in loss to Green Bay

The Penguins went 0-14 in the 3rd quarter Saturday, as the Phoenix ran away with a 67-42 win

By Published: Updated:
The Penguins went 0-14 in the 3rd quarter Saturday, as the Phoenix ran away with a 67-42 win.

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Youngstown State women’s basketball team’s winning streak ended with a 67-42 loss to Green Bay Saturday at Beeghly Center.

The Penguins came in riding a five game win streak in the conference. But the Phoenix held YSU to 26.9 percent shooting for the game, and YSU was 0-for-14 from the floor in a scoreless third period.

Indiya Benjamin scored all 17 of her points in the first half, including three on a one-handed throw from about 65 feet at the end of the first period. She was recognized before the game for breaking Danielle Carson’s career assists record, and Carson was there to present her with a commemorate basketball.

Benjamin had four of YSU’s seven 3-pointers in the first half, which ended with the Penguins within striking distance down 35-28. Green Bay outscored the Penguins 21-0 in the third to pull away.

Youngstown State will face a quick turnaround as it play at Northern Kentucky on Monday. Tipoff against the Norse will be at 5 p.m. as the Penguins play their third game in a five-day stretch.

Courtesy: YSU Sports Information

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s