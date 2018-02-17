Sean E. Crean Obituary

NILES, Ohio – Sean E. Crean, 46, passed away Saturday, February 17, 2018 at his parent’s residence after a courageous battle with cancer for six years.

He was born September 9, 1971, in Warren, Ohio, the son of Tom and Donna Crean.

He was a 1989 graduate of Howland High School and attended Youngstown State College.

Sean was employed at Johnsonite, as a floor designer for the past 15 years in Middlefield, Ohio. He was a volunteer firefighter and EMT for Howland and Gustavos Fire Department and a DJ.

He was also a volunteer for the Niles and Warren Relay for Life, Santa’s Hideaway Hollow and Dancing For Others benefits. He enjoyed golfing, snow skiing, reading and volunteering his time for Santa’s Hideaway and Dancing For Others.

He is survived by his parents of Howland; two brothers, Chris (Natalie) Crean and Eric Crean and a nephew, Caden Crean.

Memorial calling hours will be Thursday, February 22 from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at St. Elizabeth Ann Seaton Parish (St. James Church) 2532 Burton Street NE, Warren, Ohio 44481 followed by a Mass at the church with Rev. Craig A McHenry officiating.

In lieu of flowers the family request donations in Sean’s name to santashideawayhollow.org.

The family wants to thank Sean’s physicians, nurses, Vibra Hospital, Southern Care Hospice, The Hope Center, Trumbull Radiology, Patriot Home Care, special friend, Kelsey, family and friends.

Arrangements are being handled by the Peter Rossi & Son Memorial Chapel 1884 North Rd. NE, Warren, Ohio 44483. Family and friends may visit www.peterrossiandsonfh.com to sign the guest book and send condolences to the Crean family.

