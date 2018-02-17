Snow on the way – click here to find out how much

Watch the video above to find out how much snow to expect

A southern storm system will bring snow showers into this afternoon and evening. This storm will dump the heaviest snow to our south. The snow threat will wrap up by Sunday morning. Better weather into Sunday afternoon.

Heavy rain late this week has caused flooding concerns in several locations. See the link below for the latest alerts.

LATEST WEATHER ALERTS HERE

Next week looks warm with highs back in the 50s and 60s. Near record highs by Tuesday. It will be wet with rain showers for a big part of the week.

Your entire 7-Day forecast hour by hour here