Weather conditions, teamwork play roles in containing Shenango Twp. house fire

SHENANGO TWP., Pa (WKBN) – Fire crews fought a house fire in Shenango Township Saturday, where things went better than expected.

If temperatures Saturday were only a few degrees lower, firefighters would have had problems with water freezing.

Witnesses say the outside of the house on Grange Road shows very few signs of damage. That’s because the fire started in a back bedroom closet and did not spread to other areas of the house.

“Most of the fire damage is contained to that area — smoke and heat damage throughout the rest of the house,” said Fire Chief Justin Barnes, Shenango Township Volunteer Fire Department.

Crews from Shenango and Pulaski townships, West Middlesex, Hermitage and New Wilmington were able to put the fire out in 15 minutes.

The people living in the home got out safely and a couple of dogs also made it out thanks to two police officers.

“Well, the dogs actually ran back into the house. The Shenango Township Police Department arrived, went into the smoke-filled house and rescued the two dogs,” Barnes said.

Firefighters are glad the situation did not cause much damage, saying it could have been much worse.

“It’s a testament to a quick response — getting guys on scene quickly, enough manpower, making sure the house is closed up, closing off the flow path to the fire,” Barnes said.

They think the cause of the fire is electrical.

The Red Cross is assisting the family with housing.