YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Stambaugh Auditorium is hosting the 3rd Annual Winter Wine Affair this Saturday.

The wine tastings start at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Tickets are available for $25 for the standard tasting or $35 for the VIP tasting .

There will be several wineries at the event and all are located in Ohio.