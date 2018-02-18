A pair of ranked opponents square off when LaBrae meets Poland

2017-18 High School Boys’ Basketball Game of the Week

Tuesday, February 20, 2018 at 7 pm (LIVE) on MyYTV & on WKBN.com and the WKBN mobile app

#4 LaBrae (20-0) at #6 Poland (19-1)

Last Meetings

Jan. 17, 2017 – LaBrae 52-38

…Aaron Iler led LaBrae in scoring with 13 points on 5 of 11 shooting from the floor. Carlton Brown nearly had a triple-double (10 points, 8 rebounds, 7 steals) for the Vikes. Daniel Kramer scored 13 and hauled down 8 boards and Braeden O’Shaughnessy had comparable numbers as well as he finished with 10 points and 8 caroms for the Bulldogs. Poland shot just 2 of 13 from three-point range.

Team Profiles

LaBrae

Scoring Offense: 73.7

Scoring Defense: 48.8

…LaBrae is seeking another undefeated regular season. Last year, the Vikings went 21-0 during the regular campaign. LaBrae is 9-0 this year on the road. The Vikings have been ranked in the AP top 10 poll each week since January 9, 2017 (13 weeks). Since December 15, Tyler Stephens has averaged 19.7 points over his last 16 games. He’s also had a pair of 13 rebound games. Along with Stephens, the team also features two other players who are averaging above 13-points per game (Aaron Iler and Logan Kiser).

Poland

Scoring Offense: 63.9

Scoring Defense: 45.6

…The Bulldogs began the 2017-18 season with a 17-0 record and were ranked as high as #4 in the AP poll. Poland fell to Edgewood on the road on February 9, 63-61, to suffer their first defeat. Since then, the Bulldogs have won their last two matchups by outscoring their Campbell Memorial and Canfield by an average of 14.5 points. Braeden O’Shaughnessy has scored in double-figures in each game played this year which includes a 19.4 scoring average over his past seven games. Daniel Kramer topped 20-points in four games this year including a 36-point performance against Canfield on Friday.

Post-Season

…Poland is the top seed in the Division II Boardman District. The Bulldogs will face the winner of Salem and Ursuline in the Sectional Championship at home on March 2…In the Division III Harding District, LaBrae is also the top seed. The Vikings will square off against the winner of Pymatuning Valley and Mineral Ridge on March 2.

Recent Top 10 meetings amongst Area OH teams

Feb. 21, 2017 – #1 LaBrae 55 #6 South Range 50

Feb. 5, 2016 – #7 Harding 73 #9 Poland 58

All-American Conference History

LaBrae and Poland have each won/shared their respective tiers – 7 times. The Vikings won the Blue Tier four times (2011, 2016, 2017, 2018) and the National Tier three times (2012, 2013, 2014). The Bulldogs have won/shared the White Tier in back-to-back seasons (2017, 2018), the American Tier in back-to-back seasons as well (2013, 2014) and the Red Tier three times (2009, 2010, 2015).

AAC White Tier Standings

Poland – 10-1 (19-1)

Edgewood – 9-2 (18-2)

Lakeview – 7-5 (14-6)

Struthers – 7-5 (11-10)

Hubbard – 6-6 (11-11)

Niles – 2-10 (3-17)

Jefferson – 0-12 (4-18)

AAC Blue Tier Standings

LaBrae – 12-0 (20-0)

Champion – 9-3 (12-9)

Newton Falls – 8-4 (12-9)

Girard – 6-6 (10-11)

Campbell Memorial – 4-8 (9-12)

Liberty – 3-9 (5-14)

Brookfield – 0-12 (2-18)

Upcoming Schedule

LaBrae

Feb. 23 – Springfield

Mar. 2 – Mineral Ridge/Pymatuning Valley (Sectional Championship)

Poland

Feb. 23 – Edgewood

Mar. 2 – Ursuline/Salem (Sectional Championship)