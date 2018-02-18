Alberto Rivera Obituary

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio – Funeral services will be held Thursday, February 22 at 11:30 a.m. at the Wasko Funeral Home, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 12:00 p.m. at Christ the Good Shepherd Parish at Sta. Rosa de Lima Catholic Church, for Alberto Rivera, 95, who passed away Sunday afternoon, February 18, at his home surrounded by his family.

Alberto was born April 6, 1922, in Patillas, Puerto Rico, the son of Isidra Sanchez and Bartolo Rivera and lived in the Youngstown area for over 66 years.

He worked as a steel worker at Youngstown Sheet and Tube and retired in 1977.

Alberto was a parishioner of Sta. Rosa de Lima Catholic Church.

He was a member of the Sons of Borinquen, O.C.C.H.A. and Sociedad de Santo Nombre.

Alberto enjoyed gardening, playing dominoes and always kept himself busy by doing handyman work around the house. He loved to watch boxing matches and listening to his traditional native Christmas carols and country music.

Alberto will be deeply missed by his wife, Maria Hernandez Rivera, whom he married June 3, 1954; his children, Sonia Rivera-Means (Kevin), of Boston, Olga I. Rivera of Boardman, Virginia Gardi (Robert) of Hubbard, Albert Rivera of the San Francisco Bay area and Rudy Rivera of Youngstown; seven grandchildren; three great-grandchildren and his brother, Felix Rivera of Kissimmee, Florida.

Besides his parents; he was preceded in death by his son, Denny Rivera; his brothers, Esteban Rivera, Francisco Rivera, Aurelio Rivera, Bonifacio Rivera, Hipolito Rivera and his sister, Sylvia DeLeon.

The Rivera family has entrusted their loved one to the care of the Wasko Funeral Home and will receive family and friends Thursday morning, February 22 from 9:00 – 11:30 a.m. at the Wasko Funeral Home.

