Canfield crime activity: Man reports threat made over borrowed $5

Friday, Feb. 2

W. Main St., a 12-year-old boy was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and referred to the Juvenile Justice Center.

Saturday, Feb. 3

2:40 p.m. – 100 block of Lake Pointe Circle, a woman reported threats made on Facebook that referenced her. She did not want to press charges due to fear of retaliation, but she did want a report for documentation. She told police she’s been involved in an ongoing feud with several people on Facebook, saying she had to block them.

Wednesday, Feb. 7

5:30 p.m. – 400 block of W. Main St., a man staying at the Evergreen Motel reported receiving a threatening text message from a man who borrowed $5 from him for chew. He said the man never paid him back and he wanted his money back. He told police the suspect refused to pay him back and threatened to harm him. Police contacted the suspect and warned him not to contact the man or he would be charged with harassment.

Friday, Feb. 9

9:19 p.m. – 400 block of W. Main St., Alexis Van Depol, 26, of Columbiana, arrested on a warrant and charged with possession of drugs and possession of drug paraphernalia; Oshai Craft, 24, of Youngstown, arrested on a warrant for failure to appear in court. Police said the two were arrested during a traffic stop. They said Van Depol had a small amount of cocaine and a plastic straw in her bra.

Disclaimer: These reports don’t represent all calls made to the Canfield Police Department. This public information was provided in reports from the Canfield Police Department. Items reflect charges filed, not convictions.

