Colleen A. Dunnigan Obituary

MINERAL RIDGE, Ohio – Colleen A. Dunnigan, age 39, of Mineral Ridge, passed away on Sunday, February 18, 2018 of natural causes.

Born March 15, 1978 in Warren, she was the daughter of Thomas C. and Karen D. (Mitchell) Dunnigan.

Colleen graduated from Mineral Ridge High School in 1996 and then from YSU in 2016 with a Bachelor of Arts Degree in Social Work.

She worked as the director of social services for Omni Manor in Youngstown.

Survivors include her son, Braden Dunnigan; mother, Karen D. Dunnigan; father and stepmother, Thomas and Carol Dunnigan; twin sister, Carrie Dunnigan (David Bogardus); sister, Kelly (Eric) Gregory and niece, Carlie Dunnigan.

Colleen was a kind and caring soul who was dearly loved by aunts, uncles, other relatives and many friends.

She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Helen and Francis Mitchell and Helen and Thomas Dunnigan.

Friends will be received at the Lane Funeral Home, Mineral Ridge Chapel on Thursday, February 22 from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. where services will be held on Friday, February 23 at 10:30 a.m.

Burial will take place at the Niles Union Cemetery.

Memorials may be made in Colleen’s honor to the Rescue Mission of Mahoning Valley, 962 Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, Youngstown, Ohio.