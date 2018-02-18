Darrell W. Browning, Sr. Obituary

HOWLAND, Ohio – Darrell W. Browning, Sr., 52, formerly of Howland, entered into eternal rest Sunday, February 18, 2018 at the University of Utah Medical Center in Salt Lake City, Utah.

He was born March 4, 1965 in Warren, the son of Russell R. and Flossie Mae (Lester) Browning and lived most of his life in the area.

A 1984 graduate of Niles McKinley High School, Darrell had worked as a mechanic for Midas Muffler for many years.

Fond memories of Darrell live on with his loving wife, Brenda (Green) Browning of Spring Creek, Nevada, whom he married October 31, 2008; two daughters, Trisha M. of LaGrange, Georgia and Eden Y. Browning of Benton, Kentucky; three sons, Andrew L. of Akron, Darrell W., Jr. and Matthew L. Browning, both of Warren; a granddaughter; a sister, Denise M. Browning of Warren and two brothers, Ernest D. of Buckeye Lake, Ohio and Roy H. Browning of Howland.

His parents precede him in death.

Per his request, cremation is taking place.

Arrangements handled by Staton-Borowski Funeral Home.