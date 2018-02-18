David Joseph Rapczak Obituary

NEWTON FALLS, Ohio – David Joseph Rapczak, age 66, of Newton Falls passed away peacefully into eternal rest on Sunday, February 18, 2018 with his family by his side at the Cleveland Clinic.

He was born on June 3, 1951 in Warren, Ohio the son of the late Faustain “Fudge” and Ruth W. (Ranttila) Rapczak.

David married the love of his life Kathy L. Hawkins on March 11, 1972 and they have enjoy 45 blessed years of marriage together.

David had lived in Newton Falls all his life working as a supervisor for Denman Tire for 34 years before retiring in 2010. He then became babysitter to his grandchildren. He called it “Papa’s School”.

David was a member of the Sons of Amvets.

He also was a youth baseball coach from 1981 to 1991 and returned to coaching in 2010 for his grandsons. David maintained the league fields for the last ten years because he wanted them to look good for his town. He was Booster Club President from 1988 to 1994, because of his love for the sports. David was an avid fan of the Newton Falls Tigers, attending all of his grandchildren’s games, Cleveland Indians, Cleveland Browns and the Ohio State Buckeyes. He always kept the faith. He also enjoyed gardening and traveling.

Memories of David will be carried on by his loving family; his wife, Kathy; his daughter, Kristie (John) Drake; his son, Dave (Jennifer) Rapczak all of Newton Falls; his sister, Carol Gintert and her companion, Dan Gideon of Leavittsburg; his brother, Sam Rapczak of Gallatin, Tennessee and his eight grandchildren, Sidney, Preston, Lexie, Nick, Carter, Dani, Peyton and Luke.

Calling hours will be held on Wednesday, February 21, 2018 from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. at the James Funeral Home in Newton Falls.

Funeral services will be held at the funeral home on Thursday, February 22, 2018 at 11:00 a.m., Pastor Reid Lamport will be officiating.

Cremation will follow the service.

In lieu of flowers the family asks that all donations please be made to the Newton Falls Preservation Foundation, P.O. Box 61, Newton Falls, OH 44444 in memory of David J. Rapczak.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the James Funeral Home 8 East Broad Street Newton Falls, OH 44444 (330) 872-5440. Family and friends may send condolences at www.jamesfuneralhomeinc.com.

