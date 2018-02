If you are reading this on the WKBN app, click here for all videos.

LAKE MILTON, Ohio (WKBN) – The Olde Dutch Mill is hosting a Daytona 500 watch party on Sunday.

The party is from 1:00 until 6:00 p.m — the race starts at 2:30 p.m.

The restaurant is serving all you can eat burgers and wings for $14.95.

They also have a drink special — buy five beers and get the sixth free.

The restaurant is located at 2745 Grandview Rd.