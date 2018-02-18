Dispatch: Two medical helicopters aid in Leetonia car crash

Lisbon OSP Dispatch confirmed the crash off of Route 558.

By Published: Updated:
generic police lights
Photo courtesy of WHTM

This video was provided by viewer, Mike Benner through the Report It section of the WKBN website. 

LEETONIA, Ohio (WKBN) – According to Ohio State Highway Lisbon Post two medical helicopters were called to the scene of a car crash shortly after 7:00 a.m.

Sergeant Daniel Morrison spoke with First News and said the crash occurred around 5:00 a.m.

The officer said three people were in the car — which ran into a brick wall.

Morrison said two of the passengers were not wearing seatbelts and were flown to the hospital by helicopter. Both passengers have several injuries which do not appear to be life-threatening.

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s