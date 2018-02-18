DoubleTree hotel in downtown Youngstown to host job fair in March

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The DoubleTree by Hilton hotel in downtown Youngstown is looking to hire new staff members to join its team.
DoubleTree is hosting a job fair on March 5 at the Covelli Centre. It will last from noon to 4 p.m.
The hotel is looking to hire at least 10 different positions:
- Accounting/HR
- Chief Engineer
- Front Desk Agent
- Front Office Supervisor
- Housekeeping
- Housekeeping Houseperson
- Housekeeping Supervisor
- Laundry Attendant
- Maintenance
- Night Auditor
Click here to view a printable job application.
