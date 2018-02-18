DoubleTree hotel in downtown Youngstown to host job fair in March

The DoubleTree by Hilton hotel in downtown Youngstown is looking to hire new staff members to join its team.

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The DoubleTree by Hilton hotel in downtown Youngstown is looking to hire new staff members to join its team.

DoubleTree is hosting a job fair on March 5 at the Covelli Centre. It will last from noon to 4 p.m.

The hotel is looking to hire at least 10 different positions:

  • Accounting/HR
  • Chief Engineer
  • Front Desk Agent
  • Front Office Supervisor
  • Housekeeping
  • Housekeeping Houseperson
  • Housekeeping Supervisor
  • Laundry Attendant
  • Maintenance
  • Night Auditor

