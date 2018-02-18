DoubleTree hotel in downtown Youngstown to host job fair in March

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The DoubleTree by Hilton hotel in downtown Youngstown is looking to hire new staff members to join its team.

DoubleTree is hosting a job fair on March 5 at the Covelli Centre. It will last from noon to 4 p.m.

The hotel is looking to hire at least 10 different positions:

Accounting/HR

Chief Engineer

Front Desk Agent

Front Office Supervisor

Housekeeping

Housekeeping Houseperson

Housekeeping Supervisor

Laundry Attendant

Maintenance

Night Auditor

Click here to view a printable job application.