Emidio “Mimi” Digiacobbe Obituary

CORTLAND, Ohio – Emidio “Mimi” DiGiacobbe, 92, passed away Sunday, February 18, 2018, at Lake Vista with his loving family by his side.

He was born February 9, 1926, in Crabtree, Pennsylvania, the son of the late Vincent “Jimmy” and Josephine DiGiacobbe.

He was a graduate of Warren G. Harding High School.

Emidio moved to Warren in 1930 and retired in 1989 from Thomas Steel Strip as a carpenter after 42 years and was the Chairman of the Board at Thomas Steel Credit Union.

He was a member of St. William Church in Champion and a charter Member of K of C 4484.

He was a master carpenter who built homes for his family, parents, mother-in-law and his children. He enjoyed bowling, bocce, gardening, dancing and making wine.

He served in the U.S. Army during WWII.

He is survived by his three children, David (Cheryl) DiGiacobbe of Cortland, John (Patty) DiGiacobbe of Brookfield and Chuck (Pam) DiGiacobbe of Girard; four grandchildren, John, Chris, Jared and Nathan DiGiacobbe.

He is preceded in death by his parents; wife, Theresa (Bench) DiGiacobbe who passed away October 14, 1987; his second wife, Theresa (Falgiani) DiGiacobbe and two brothers, Ernest and Chester “Chilly” DiGiacobbe.

Family and friends may call Wednesday, February 21, 2018 from 4:30 – 6:30 p.m. at the Peter Rossi & Son Memorial Chapel, 1884 North Road NE, Warren, Ohio 44483 and Thursday, February 22, 2018 from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at St. William Church 5411 Mahoning Avenue NW, Warren, Ohio 44483.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be Thursday, February 22 at 11:00 a.m. at the church with Rev. Michael D. Balash officiating.

Burial will be in All Souls Cemetery in Bazetta.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Emidio’s name to St. William Church, 5411 Mahoning Avenue NW, Warren, Ohio 44483.

