Enjoy the sun today – rain returns tomorrow

Watch the video above for an hour-by-hour breakdown of the rain.

The fresh coating of snow from Saturday night will melt away today with sunshine and temperatures in the 40s. The sunshine won’t last long. Rain returns for the workweek.

It’s going to be a soggy start to the workweek with rain likely for the Monday morning commute. Periods of rain will be likely through the day. Flooding may continue to be a concern with an additional .5″ to .75″ of rain possible through the day on Monday.

It’s going to be an active and warm week in the Valley. Record high temperatures will be challenged on Tuesday with highs in the lower 70s.

