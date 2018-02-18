Gerald “Jerry” Robert Donohoe Obituary

HOWLAND, Ohio – Gerald R. “Jerry” Donohoe, 82, of Howland, passed away Sunday, February 18, 2018 at 5:43 p.m. in the intensive care unit at St. Joseph Health Center in Warren following complications from colon cancer.

Jerry was born on December 4, 1935 in Pittsburgh, the son of the late Joseph Henry and Robert Knotts Williams Donohoe and came to the Mahoning Valley in mid-1960’s.

Jerry graduated from High School in Pittsburgh and attended and received a two-year industrial degree there.

He started working in 1966 for Wean United as their records manager for 20 years leaving in 1986. Jerry then began his realtor career with George Tricomi Reality and then moved on to groups to finally sell with Snelson & Stevens Reality having sold homes and businesses up until his last sale this past December.

Jerry was very active in his community. He was an active and staunch member of the Ancient Order of Hibernians Sean Mc Bride Division. He was an active member of the Rotary Club of Warren and a was a member and sailed with the Berlin Yacht Club. Jerry delivered meals with the Trumbull Mobile Meals.

Jerry was a strong Irish Catholic and was an active member with his wife, Alice of St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Parish where he served as a money counter.

Jerry was married to the former, Alice Marie Clark on May 19, 1962 and they have been married for 55 wonderful years and she survives. Jerry is also survived by his in-laws, James Clark of Texas, Willy Clark of Elyria, Joyce Clark also of Elyria, Michael (Carol) Moss of The Villages, Florida and Elizabeth “Beth” Nicholson also of The Villages, Florida; a niece, Denise (Ralph) Davis of Pittsburgh; many other nieces and nephews and by two very close and dear friends, John (Bonnita) Niemiec of Niles and Patrick (Becky) Elwood of Girard.

Besides his parents, Jerry was preceded in death by two sisters, Mary Lou Hill and Margaret Gabler and a brother-in-law, George Roger Clark.

A caring cremation will take place with a Traditional Irish Wake and Memorial Mass to be held later.

Caring and professional arrangements for the Donohoe family are under the direction of the Sinchak & Kaszowski Funeral Home, 330-392-5691. Family and friends may visit www.sinchakkaszowski.com to share condolences to the Donohoe family.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, February 20 at the following approximate times:

12:25 p.m. WKBN, 6:58 p.m. on MyYTV and 10:37 p.m. FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.